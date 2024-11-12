Jonathan Frieden loved being a county attorney and dreamed of being a judge.
Hubbard County Attorney Jonathan Frieden, 43, dies of cancer
The young, accomplished attorney and proud “girl dad” from Park Rapids will be remembered at a service Thursday.
The Hubbard County Attorney applied for the bench, but he had to decline a job interview because he was dying, his wife, Sarah Frieden, told the Minnesota Star Tribune on Monday evening. Frieden, diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in the early summer of 2023, died Saturday. He was 43.
“We just had faith and were hoping that it wouldn’t be as short as it was, but it was,” Sarah Frieden said.
Her husband continued working the job that he loved till the end, she said, even from the hospital bed.
“He would be in so much pain and law enforcement would call and he’d be like, ‘What can I do for you, sir? No, now is not a bad time,’” she said.
Frieden was appointed county attorney in 2017 — then only 36 years old — to fill a vacancy due to retirement. He ran unopposed the next year, and again in 2022. He oversaw four attorneys in the prosecutor’s office in Park Rapids.
He had served as assistant county attorney for nearly a decade. He work at law offices in Mahnomen and Bagley in the early 2000s after studying at William Mitchell College of Law and Valdosta State University.
He met Sarah Ulmer while she attended Hamline University. They married in 2007 and eventually moved to Park Rapids, where Sarah grew up.
There, they raised three girls: Addilyn, 16, Ceelia, 11, and Saige, 5. Sarah said Frieden was a proud “girl dad.”
“He loved his daughters; he loved life,” she said.
He was born an identical twin (older than his brother Rob by just a few minutes) in Wilmington, Delaware, on Dec. 17, 1980. C. Robin and and John Frieden had seven children.
His loved fishing, golfing and debating politics. His obituary says that he dearly loved his time serving the community with judges, law enforcement, support staff and fellow attorneys of his beloved “up north.”
“Jonathan derived a deep sense of purpose and joy from his work. He was passionate about justice and the law. As one of his Assistant Attorneys described him: ‘Jonathan was a prosecutor who was much more interested in justice and getting it right than in winning.’ Jonathan loved being in court. He lit up the courtroom and the County Attorney’s office with his quick wit, enthusiasm, and unending optimism.”
Sarah Frieden said there are so many messages on her husband’s phone from people telling Frieden that he always saw the best in them, that he gave them a chance when no one else would.
Bob Small, the executive director of the Minnesota County Attorney Association, said in a statement that the state’s county attorney community “is in deep mourning upon learning of the passing of Hubbard County Attorney Jonathan Frieden.”
“He was a member of our Association since 2008, first as an Assistant County Attorney and then as the Hubbard County Attorney since 2017. He will be remembered as a good man who cared deeply about his family, his colleagues and the people of Hubbard County. His shared interest with his fellow County Attorneys in seeing that justice is done will be greatly missed.”
Frieden is preceded in death by his parents. In addition to wife, twin and daughters, he is survived by siblings Andi Gulley, Michelle Frieden, Liz James, Daniel Frieden, and Isaac Frieden, as well as 18 nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life is set for 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.