Whether you hit up your local curling club once for a birthday party five years ago, or you think it’s just shuffleboard on ice (why is it called “curling” anyway?), we’ll walk you through the basics for the men’s and women’s team events at the Winter Games. While mixed doubles has two players instead of four and fewer rounds of play, they follow the same format.
Players and equipment
Four team members work together to move stones across a long sheet of ice. The shooter “throws” the stones, pushing them from one end of the sheet toward the “house,” a series of circles at the opposite end, aiming for as many stones as possible to land near the center, called the “button.”
Two sweepers move with the stone and use brooms to adjust speed and direction. The skip directs play from the far end of the sheet with commands and signals, like a catcher calling a pitch.
The sheet, a 150-foot-long lane of ice, has a pebbly surface rather than a smooth one, achieved by misting water over fresh ice. Throughout a game, players pay attention to evolving ice conditions to estimate how fast or slow a stone will travel or turn.
Stones
Also called rocks, the stones are about 44 pounds of granite quarried in Scotland. The stone’s “running surface,” or bottom surface, is cleaned and sanded to the players’ preference to control for speed and the amount of curl. Stones are numbered 1 through 8 but can be thrown in any order based on the unique characteristics of the rock.
A truly straight path down the ice is impossible, so putting purposeful spin, or curl, on the stone allows for more control — hence the name “curling.” The faster a rock moves down the ice, the less it curls. Slower speeds mean it will curl more.
The striking band around the middle takes hits during play. A stone is “burned” if anything touches it as it moves down the sheet — but it’s often the decision of the opposing team whether to keep it in play or remove it.
Brooms
Sweepers use modern brooms with carbon-fiber handles and synthetic bristles to brush the ice rapidly ahead of the stone, heating the surface enough to make the stone go faster or influence the direction it curls.