How to find a good, well-staffed nursing home

Few people want to go into a nursing home, but doing so can be the right choice if you or a loved one is physically or cognitively disabled or recovering from surgery. Unfortunately, homes vary greatly in quality, and many don’t have enough nurses and aides to give residents the care they need.
How do I find nursing homes worth considering?
Start with Medicare’s online comparison tool, which you can search by city, state, ZIP code or home name. Ask for advice from people designated by your state to help older and disabled people searching for a nursing home. Every state has a “no wrong door” contact for such inquiries.
You can also reach out to your local area agency on aging, a public or nonprofit resource, and your local long-term care ombudsman, who helps residents resolve problems with their nursing home.
You can find your area agency on aging and ombudsman through the federal government’s Eldercare Locator website or by calling 1-800-677-1116. Identify your ombudsman through the National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care, an advocacy group. Some people use private placement agencies, but they may refer you only to homes that pay them a referral fee.
What should I find out before visiting a home?
Search online for news coverage and for reviews posted by residents or their families.