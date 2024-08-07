How to find a good, well-staffed nursing home

Watch to see if residents are engaged in activities or if they are alone in their rooms or slumped over in wheelchairs in hallways. Are they still in sleeping gowns during the day? Do nurses and aides know the residents by name? Is food available only at mealtimes, or can residents get snacks when hungry? Watch a meal to see whether people are getting the help they need. You might visit at night or on weekends or holidays, when staffing is thinnest.