Hispanic Heritage Month is right around the corner, and there are plenty of events scheduled across the state of Minnesota.
How to celebrate the first week of National Hispanic Heritage Month in Minnesota
The monthlong celebration lasts from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.
By Leo Pomerenke
Hispanic Heritage Month started as a weeklong celebration by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968, since many Latin American countries such as Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico all have independence days between Sept. 15 and Sept. 21. It was expanded into a monthlong celebration by President Ronald Regan in 1988, according to the National Museum of the American Latino.
Here are a handful of events happening this weekend:
Latine Heritage Kickoff Weekend
Minneapolis brewery La Doña Cervecería kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with a three-day celebration, including concerts on Sept. 13 and Sept. 15 by Border Crossing, and the grand opening of its patio, along with a craft market, on Sept. 14.
Sept. 13-15, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., 241 Fremont Ave N., Minneapolis, dameladona.com
Latin Music and Food Fest
This event, located near the Chaska Curling Center, will feature food, drinks, dancing and more. The Chico Chavez Orchestra will headline the event.
Sept. 13, 5-9 p.m., Fireman’s Park, 3210 Chaska Blvd., Chaska, chaskamn.gov
Hispanic Heritage Festival
Hosted by Hispanic Outreach of Goodhue County, the festival held in the heart of Red Wing will include food, music, crafts and other entertainment.
Sept. 14, noon-6 p.m., Central Park, 421 4th St. E., Red Wing, hispanicoutreach.org/events
Fiesta Latina
A family-friendly event celebrating Latino culture will feature food, arts, sports and more. It’ll be hosted by CLUES (an acronym in Spanish that stands for Latino Communities United in Service) in St. Paul.
Sept. 14, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., 797 E. 7th St., St. Paul, clues.org
Mes De La Herencia Hispana at Northfield Public Library
The Northfield Public Library hosts a celebration to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month featuring dancing, music, art, food and other activities.
Sept. 14, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 210 Washington St., Northfield, mynpl.org/hhc
Ladama + Las Guaracheras
Musicians Ladama and Las Guaracheras will perform at the Cedar in Minneapolis on Sept. 14 to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month.
Ladama is a three-piece all-sister band playing Latin alternative music, while Las Guaracheras is an all-woman salsa band out of Colombia.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the show. The Cedar also has a buy one, get one deal when you use the code SALSA when buying tickets on its website.
Sept. 14, doors open at 7 p.m. and show begins at 8 p.m., 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis, thecedar.org
