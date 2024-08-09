How Tim Walz’s personal finances compare with JD Vance, other politicians

On the other end of the spectrum, Dick Cheney was serving as chief executive of energy giant Halliburton when he was chosen as George W. Bush’s running mate for the 2000 election, and he had an estimated net worth of well over $50 million when he took office. John Edwards, who had worked as a trial lawyer in North Carolina before his election to the Senate in 1998, reported a net worth between $12 million and $60 million before he became John F. Kerry’s running mate in 2004.