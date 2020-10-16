METRO TOP 10

As selected by staff writer Jim Paulsen

1. Lakeville South (2-0) def. Eastview, 63-8

2. Eden Prairie (1-0) vs. Shakopee, Friday

3. Lakeville North (1-1) lost to East Ridge, 13-0

4. St. Michael-Albertville (2-0) def. Wayzata, 21-14

5. Prior Lake (2-0) def. Edina, 42-0

6. Champlin Park (2-0) def. Osseo, 14-7

7. Woodbury (1-0) vs. Stillwater, Friday

8. Maple Grove (2-0) def. Blaine, 26-14

9. Blaine (1-1) lost to Maple Grove, 26-14

10. Rosemount (0-0) vs. Farmington, canceled