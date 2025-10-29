How the federal shutdown will affect food stamps, heating assistance and more in Minnesota

Crucial government programs that feed families and heat homes are among those that will start to run out of money on Nov. 1 as the federal government shutdown drags on.
Democrats in the U.S. Senate have refused to vote for a spending plan that would reopen the government, demanding that Republicans extend health insurance subsidies that would hold down the cost of plans offered through the Affordable Care Act. Republicans have declined to negotiate on that point, saying the government should be reopened first.
In the meantime, the effects of the shutdown are trickling down to more Minnesotans.
Already, hundreds of thousands of federal workers are on furlough or working without pay across the country. Now, some key benefits programs are set to be hit, including Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which subsidizes heating costs, and the early childhood education program Head Start.
Here’s what we know about the potential impacts in Minnesota.
State will lose tens of millions in SNAP payments
The Trump administration has signaled it won’t fund SNAP and other food program payments in November. The state would have received $73 million in federal funding to feed more than 440,000 Minnesotans, a majority of whom live in greater Minnesota. Starting Saturday, residents on SNAP won’t receive any more benefits.
Minnesota officials announced Monday they would send $4 million to community food shelves throughout the state, but many counties and communities will have to rely on other donations to get meals to those in need.
“We’re going to really need to share food in ways that we haven’t thought about before,” said Sophia Lenarz-Coy, director of the Food Group, a statewide nonprofit. “Food shelves are not going to be able to be the only solution.”