Federal heating aid delays leave Minnesota propane users in especially ‘precarious position’

The federal shutdown is delaying critical funding that helps people in more than 125,000 households across the state pay their heating bills — and officials are warning the lag could be especially risky for rural Minnesotans who use propane and fuel oil.
As the shutdown nears its fourth week, payments for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) won’t go out without cash from the federal government.
Minnesotans who receive heat assistance are “kind of stuck in this limbo,” said Michael Schmitz, who oversees energy assistance programs at the Minnesota Department of Commerce, which administers the federal money.
The shutdown’s funding delays are likely to have substantial effects in Minnesota, where cold weather is setting in and some 300,000 people live in households relying on heat assistance.
Schmitz said he’s concerned because the state’s cold weather rule — which helps prevent residential utility shut-off in cold months — doesn’t extend to the state’s 270,000 households that use propane or fuel oil, a majority of which are in rural areas. Last year, LIHEAP funding helped pay for propane and fuel oil in more than 25,000 households in Minnesota.
“It’s those households that are reliant on delivered fuels that are probably in the most precarious position,” he said.
Annie Levenson-Falk, director at the Minnesota Citizens Utility Board, said energy burdens are typically higher in rural areas because there are, on average, lower incomes and higher energy costs. Prices for propane fluctuate more than natural gas or electric, Levenson-Falk said, and filling tanks is often a large expense at once — unlike monthly payments for gas or electric users.
“It might cost $800 or $900 to refill your tank,” she said.