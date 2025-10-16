How one Minneapolis neighborhood reduced its carbon emissions by 1,600 metric tons

In July, Congress rescinded hundreds of billions of dollars in federal tax credits established by the Inflation Reduction Act. Among the affected credits are the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit and the Residential Clean Energy Credit. Claiming those incentives can save homeowners up to 30% off the total cost for various home improvements, including replacing windows, putting in new insulation and installing heat pumps or solar panels. Those credits, which were previously available until 2032, now expire at the end of the year.