How Elon Musk executed his takeover of the federal bureaucracy

Trump’s aides cleared a space for Musk to use on the second floor of the West Wing. But he found his White House office cramped and unimpressive, dismissing it as a “hovel.” He abandoned it for the Secretary of War Suite in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, a gilded set of rooms more to his taste. There, he installed a gaming computer with a giant, curved screen and blinking LED lights, and decorated his desk with a DOGE sign and a MAGA hat. He also had a DOGE T-shirt emblazoned with a quote from one of his favorite movies, “Office Space”: “What would you say you do here?”