Only 30% of Minneapolis parks are considered fully accessible. Advocates want that to improve.

It’s beach season in Minneapolis, when scores of sunbathers in bright swimsuits dot the sands of the ultra-popular Chain of Lakes. Bryce Maples, 25, loves to swim, but he has to consider impediments most never have to think about.
He uses a wheelchair, which can get stuck in the slightest drift of sand.
Hidden Beach on the east side of Cedar Lake is Maples’ favorite place to take a plunge. Not just because it’s where the young people flock, but because he can park his wheelchair in the grass just before it transitions to beach, then negotiate his way to the water. He anticipates this getting harder, though, because his muscular dystrophy is a degenerative condition.
Myriad other features of Minneapolis’ award-winning park system are beyond the reach of disabled park users. Thirty-five years after the Americans with Disabilities Act enumerated their right to the same public spaces that able-bodied people enjoy, only about 30% of Minneapolis park properties meet basic federal standards of access, officials said, though new efforts are underway.
“Minneapolis parks are pretty good as far as accessibility,” Maples said. “There are some issues, but I think that beach accessibility can be really low-hanging fruit.”
A new era for ADA
There are signs that Minneapolis parks are turning a keener eye on ADA.
In November, the Park Board hired its first dedicated ADA administrator, Jill Moe, whose job is to advocate for accessibility in all aspects of park planning and programming, including training staff to see hindrances.
This summer, she’s planning a pilot project to place mats at popular beaches, which could help disabled people roll up to the lake’s edge — a relatively affordable, temporary measure.