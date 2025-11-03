Olson: Demuth brings Trump into the governor’s race, leaning into MAGA outrage

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
House Speaker Lisa Demuth entered the 2026 governor’s race, became the Republican front-runner and immediately made her candidacy a showdown between Gov. Tim Walz and President Donald Trump.
At a Capitol news conference and in an online video, Demuth said she wants to help Minnesotans afford their lives, although she was fuzzy on details about how she would deliver.
What was clear is that she’s on the move against Walz, whose image appears before Demuth’s in the new candidate’s video.
“Think of how easy it would be to be a damn Republican: What should I wear today? This stupid, fricking red hat?” Walz says in the footage. Next he’s quoted saying, “Donald Trump’s Gestapo is scooping folks up off the streets” and “Our country’s being stole[n] by fascists and Nazis.”
The first we see of Demuth is her hand as it hits the power button on a car radio.
“Enough,” she says. “I’ve had enough of the hate and enough of the lies and enough of Tim Walz dividing Minnesotans to cover up his failures.”