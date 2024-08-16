House Republicans launch probe into Tim Walz’s relationship to China

Comer’s pivot to the new Democratic ticket comes after a 19-month GOP-led investigation into Biden alleging that members of the Biden family capitalized financially on their father’s name. But the investigation quietly sputtered out after no evidence or testimony obtained by congressional Republicans showed that the president was a direct participant in or beneficiary of his family’s business dealings. House Republicans’ report on the findings of their failed bid to impeach Biden has yet to be released. Comer himself also promised multiple criminal referrals against Biden that never materialized.