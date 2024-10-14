A fire in a home in Rogers left one person dead and two firefighters injured, officials said.
House fire in Rogers leaves one person dead, 2 firefighters injured
The blaze broke out late Sunday afternoon at a house in the 20700 block of Territorial Road, the Rogers Fire Department said.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 14, 2024 at 1:15PM
The blaze broke out late Sunday afternoon at a house in the 20700 block of Territorial Road, the Rogers Fire Department said.
Firefighters found one person inside who was dead, according to the Fire Department. The victim’s identity has yet to be released.
Two firefighters were slightly injured, the Fire Department said. One was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, while the other was treated at the scene.
Officials have yet to address the cause of the fire.
The blaze broke out late Sunday afternoon at a house in the 20700 block of Territorial Road, the Rogers Fire Department said.