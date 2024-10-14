Twin Cities Suburbs

House fire in Rogers leaves one person dead, 2 firefighters injured

The blaze broke out late Sunday afternoon at a house in the 20700 block of Territorial Road, the Rogers Fire Department said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 14, 2024 at 1:15PM
Rogers Fire Department (Rogers Fire Department)

A fire in a home in Rogers left one person dead and two firefighters injured, officials said.

The blaze broke out late Sunday afternoon at a house in the 20700 block of Territorial Road, the Rogers Fire Department said.

Firefighters found one person inside who was dead, according to the Fire Department. The victim’s identity has yet to be released.

Two firefighters were slightly injured, the Fire Department said. One was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, while the other was treated at the scene.

Officials have yet to address the cause of the fire.

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See More

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More
Twin Cities Suburbs

House fire in Rogers leaves one person dead, 2 firefighters injured

card image

The blaze broke out late Sunday afternoon at a house in the 20700 block of Territorial Road, the Rogers Fire Department said.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Lawbreaking drivers spur plan to rebuild Ham Lake intersection

card image
St. Paul

Man fatally shot in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood