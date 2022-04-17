Q: How do I create a healthy business ecosystem?

A: The coronavirus pandemic has forced most industries to reimagine their business models. For Minnesota's health care systems, the necessity of implementing new models of care has accelerated change, and these changes are now transforming them into business ecosystems.

Ecosystems are a set of disparate initiatives combined to deliver consistent value to the customer.

Disney is a prominent example that uses its multichannel brand with theme parks, movies, streaming, cruises, toys, apparel and games to consistently deliver a high-quality product. The transformation of health systems to ecosystems can be a model for any business as they contain three key strategies.

Creating seamless consumer engagement. Health systems have spent significant money and leadership in implementing digital health records systems for operational effectiveness. They are now emulating leading online retailers and adding sophisticated consumer interfaces that will more easily connect consumers with their own data, provider communications, scheduling systems, pharmacies and many other clinical services.

Broadening reach of the service delivery model. The site of health care is changing, and the home is increasingly being used to provide clinical services. Telehealth services blossomed during the pandemic, and it is projected health systems that have adopted them will deliver about 25 to 40% of outpatient care remotely in the future. New home-based clinical monitoring devices are being deployed widely and the use of technology to enable "hospital at home" is expanding and now being used by Minnesota systems and over 150 hospitals nationally.

Implementing a comprehensive information-technology platform. For example, Mayo Clinic has entered into a long-term relationship with Google to house its data in Google's health cloud. They are also using Google's AI and advanced analytics tools to integrate information from all data sources to provide a comprehensive picture and suggested actions for patients and their doctors.

While challenges remain in the shift to health care ecosystems, the symbol of health care is moving from the stethoscope to the smartphone. Health ecosystems are the vehicle for the next generation of health systems, and they will be providing Minnesotans with increased convenience, engagement and long-term health.

Dan McLaughlin is a senior executive fellow at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business.