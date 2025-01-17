Hopkins’ players have settled into their new roles, and it’s showing in the win column.
Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of girls basketball teams
Reporter Ron Haggstrom added four previously unranked teams to the Minnesota Top 25 this week, while undefeated Providence Academy remained in the top position.
The Royals have won four consecutive games, including victories over Maple Grove and Eden Prairie, two other teams at the crest of the Star Tribune’s Minnesota Top 25.
Coach Tara Starks’ depth has been invaluable since the team lost senior Tatum Woodson for the season due to a knee injury. The Royals have nine players averaging between five and 15 points per game, led by senior Lauren Hillesheim (15.8) and sophomore Erma Walker (13.6). Woodson was averaging 10 points per game before her injury.
Hopkins did, however, lose to undefeated Providence Academy, 66-59, in the Granite City Classic.
Records as of Jan. 15. All schools are Class 4A unless otherwise noted.
1. Providence Academy (Class 2A, 14-0). Previous week: No. 1
2. Hopkins (12-3). Previous week: No. 3
3. Maple Grove (11-2). Previous week: No. 4
4. Eden Prairie (13-2). Previous week: No. 2
5. Crosby-Ironton (Class 2A, 14-0). Previous week: No. 5
6. Marshall (Class 3A, 15-0). Previous week: No. 6
7. Alexandria (Class 3A, 11-2). Previous week: No. 7
8. Wayzata (10-4). Previous week: No. 8
9. Orono (Class 3A, 13-1). Previous week: No. 9
10. Eastview (12-3). Previous week: No. 11
11. Monticello (Class 3A, 13-0). Previous week: No. 12
12. St. Michael-Albertville (11-2). Previous week: No. 16
13. Minnetonka (9-4). Previous week: No. 10
14. DeLaSalle (Class 3A, 10-3). Previous week: No. 13
15. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A, 8-5). Previous week: No. 14
16. Prior Lake (11-3). Previous week: No. 15
17. Minnehaha Academy (Class 2A, 10-4). Previous week: No. 17
18. Mahtomedi (Class 3A, 11-3). Previous week: 18
19. Delano (Class 3A, 12-4). Previous week: No. 20
20. New London-Spicer (Class 2A, 15-0). Previous week: No. 23
21. Lakeville North (7-7). Previous week: No. 21
22. Rochester Mayo (10-4). Previous week: NR
23. Hill-Murray (Class 3A, 11-4). Previous week: NR
24. East Ridge (9-6). Previous week: NR
25. Anoka (9-6). Previous week: NR
Landon Robideau, a senior from St. Michael-Albertville who hasn’t lost a high school match since ninth grade, has embraced his spiritual side and “started caring more about others than about myself.”