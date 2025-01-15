This is the time of year when more teams are in the conference portion of their schedules and, as such, the results carry less weight in the rankings.
The Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of high school boys hockey teams
Reporter David La Vaque saw little to lead to change this round but says Hockey Day Minnesota holds the potential to shake things up.
So, the Minnesota Top 25 will remain mostly unchanged.
Nobody is sure when it started, but somewhere along the way conferences started questioning the value of lopsided regular-season results in favor of more robust scheduling to better prepare the better teams for playoff success. Unless you were the Lake Conference, teams began jettisoning weaker conference opponents in favor of top competition.
Hockey Day Minnesota, which takes place Jan. 22–25 at Valleyfair, offers the best chance for a Top 25 shakeup in the upcoming week, with Shakopee facing Maple Grove on Jan. 25 at 2:30 p.m.
Statewide rankings by Let’s Play Hockey, conducted by polling Minnesota high school coaches, are considered for the Top 25.
Records are through Jan. 14. All schools are Class 2A unless noted.
1. Moorhead (16-1). Previous Ranking: 1
2. Hill-Murray (12-1-1). Previous Ranking. 2
3. St Thomas Academy (13-2). Previous Ranking: 3
4. Edina (11-4). Previous Ranking: 4
5. Rogers (13-1-1): Previous Ranking: 6
6. Cretin-Derham Hall (12-2-1). Previous Ranking: 8
7. Stillwater (11-3). Previous Ranking: 7
8. Rosemount (16-2). Previous Ranking: 9
9. White Bear Lake (10-2-2). Previous Ranking: 10
10. Wayzata (9-5-2). Previous Ranking: 11
11. Academy of Holy Angels (13-2-1). Previous Ranking: 12
12. Monticello (1A, 14-1-1). Previous Ranking: 5
13. Grand Rapids (12-3). Previous Ranking: 14
14. Hermantown (1A, 9-4-3). Previous Ranking: 13
15. Eden Prairie (6-7-2). Previous Ranking: 15
16. Minnetonka (8-6-1). Previous Ranking: 17
17. Shakopee (13-4-1). Previous Ranking: 18
18. Bemidji (10-3-1). Previous Ranking: 19
19. Rock Ridge (13-3-1). Previous Ranking: 20
20. Holy Family (9-6). Previous Ranking: 21
21. Maple Grove (8-6-1). Previous Ranking: 22
22. Warroad (1A, 10-4-1). Previous Ranking: 24
23. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (1A, 13-3).Previous Ranking: 23
24 Hibbing/Chisholm (1A, 10-6). Previous Ranking: 25
25. St. Cloud Cathedral (1A, 9-6-2). Previous Ranking: NR
Cedric Tomes, a 6-1 junior with a scholarship offer from the Gophers, is averaging nearly 30 points per game.