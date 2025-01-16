Hill-Murray’s Erin Herman became the 13th girls basketball coach in state history to reach 600 career victories when the Pioneers defeated host South St. Paul 67-39 on Wednesday.
Hill-Murray girls basketball coach Erin Herman lands her 600th victory
Herman, in her 36th season coaching the Pioneers, has a career record of 600-372.
Herman, in her 36th season as the Pioneers coach, has a 600-372 career record. The victory was the seventh straight for the Metro East-leading Pioneers (11-4, 6-0 Metro East), who are ranked No. 8 in Class 3A.
Herman is the seventh active girls coach in the state to reach the milestone. New London-Spicer coach Mike Dreier is the leader with 1,083 career victories.
Herman, a member of the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association and the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Halls of Fame, has led nine Hill-Murray teams to the state tournament. The Pioneers placed second at the 2010 and 2011 Class 3A state tournaments.
Herman, who graduated from Sherburn (now Martin County West) High School and played at the University of North Dakota, was a junior varsity coach at Appleton, Minn., and Hopkins high schools before becoming the Pioneers' head coach in 1989.
Girls Hockey: Minnetonka is new No. 1 in Star Tribune's Minnesota Top 25 following win over Edina
A victory over then-No. 1 Centennial/Spring Lake Park lifted Holy Angels into the top five.