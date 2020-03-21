The Hopkins Royals did not get a chance to defend their Class 4A title because the girls’ basketball state tournament was canceled after the semifinals, but ESPN named them the No. 1 girls’ basketball team in the nation on Friday.

The Royals have a 62-game winning streak but missed their chance to extend it when the scheduled title game against Farmington was called off by the Minnesota State High School League because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Royals were led by guard Paige Bueckers, who will attend Connecticut, and 6-4 sophomore center Maya Nnaji.

Steveson honored

Sophomore heavyweight Gable Steveson of the Gophers was named one of eight finalists for the Dan Hodge Trophy, given to the nation’s best wrestler, WIN Magazine announced.

Steveson, who won the 2020 Big Ten title at his weight, finished the season 15-0 and ranked No. 1 with wins over four of the next six highest-ranked wrestlers

Etc.

• Bethel senior forward Taite Anderson became the school’s first Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division III All-America first-team pick. She averaged 20.5 points per game and shot 62.8% from the field.

• The MIAC Presidents’ Council unanimously approved a bylaw that will provide an extra year of eligibility for spring sport athletes who are graduating seniors.