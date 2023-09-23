The Twins will wave to their hometown fans when they take the field for their first playoff game in October, and their fans now have something to wave back. The 2023 Homer Hanky is here.

The Star Tribune revealed the new design and launched Hanky sales Saturday morning at an event at Target Field in Minneapolis.

The 2023 Star Tribune Homer Hanky.

Here's how you can get them:

Buy some at startribune.com/HomerHanky. They are $4 each, plus tax and shipping. They are on sale at the team store at Target Field. Everyone attending a home Twins playoff game next month will receive one.

The Twins clinched a playoff position Friday night by beating the Los Angeles Angels 8-6. They are the American League Central Division champions.

They'll play their first playoff game at Target Field, and that likely will be Oct. 3 as the No. 3 seed in the American League playoffs. They could still reach the No. 2 seed and skip the wild-card round, but that is unlikely based on the records of division leaders.

In any scenario, the Twins will open the playoffs at home, and the Star Tribune Homer Hanky, now a 36-year-old tradition, will be there.

For those wondering about the red color: Major League Baseball rules have changed since 1987, when the Homer Hanky first took over the Metrodome and, well, all of Minnesota. They can no longer be white. So, bring on the red, and bring on October baseball.