Homeownership data reveals widened racial gap for Black Minnesotans

DeKevia Cole’s family moved to Minnesota from Mississippi when she was a child, and her mother struggled to afford housing. The family bounced between living with others and in a shelter before renting in north Minneapolis. Last winter, Cole, who is Black, became the first homeowner in her family. “I’m paving the way for my siblings and children,” she said.
Minnesota’s homeownership rate has remained steady, with slightly more than 70% of all households owning their residences, since the 1970s. But the stability of that surface-level data hides dramatic variation among racial groups, particularly as they’re more narrowly defined. “When you take a closer examination, that’s when you see real disparities,” says Jeff Howison, senior research analyst at the Minnesota State Demographic Center.
Past reports on Minnesotans’ homeownership rates have found significant inequality among broad racial categories such as white, Black or African American and Asian. But new data from the 2020 Census, the Bureau’s most comprehensive effort to document detailed race, ethnicity and tribal groups, has allowed researchers to assess the nuances within those categories.
A recent report Howison created for the Demographic Center reveals differing homeownership rates between Dakota and Ojibwe people in Minnesota, for example, as well as between U.S.-born African Americans and those of newer African immigrants.
Howison also used the disaggregated data to analyze how homeownership rates for the detailed groups have changed over time. Some showed substantial gains in recent decades. For example, homeownership rates among Asian Minnesotans are closing in on those of white Minnesotans (who have the highest rates of any racial group, at 77%), with Hmong Minnesotans showing the largest increase.
But for other groups, disparities have worsened.
In Minnesota, the well-documented homeownership gap between Black and white Americans looks more like a chasm, and one that has dramatically eroded. While the national rate of Black homeownership has remained around 45% since the 1980s, for Minnesota’s Black or African American population, as well as that group’s U.S.-born subset, specifically, the rate has declined by double-digits during that period.
Cole is a member of that cohort who has defied the trend. But she says that being surrounded by renters gave her little knowledge about credit and mortgages until she took a first-time homebuyer class. Working with a mentor from the Minneapolis housing nonprofit PRG Inc., Cole made a gameplan to improve her credit score and save for a down payment.