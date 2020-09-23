HOW CAN I HELP?

Multiple Minnesota teams and media outlets on Wednesday announced the launch of “Home Teams vs. Hunger,” a weeklong campaign to support Second Harvest Heartland and other local food banks during an increased time of need.

They are asking for financial support in two ways: Either a direct donation or participation in an online auction featuring experiences and autographed items from the Twins, Vikings, Wild, Wolves, Lynx, United and Gophers.

You can donate or view a list of auction items at www.2Harvest.org/hometeams.

Additionally, Fox Sports North will debut a 30-minute show at approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday after the conclusion of the Twins game showcasing the work being done by local teams and food banks.