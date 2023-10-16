Mortgage rates are at their highest level in more than two decades and house listings keep dwindling as people stay put, but there's one reason want-to-be buyers shouldn't give up hope: houses are taking longer to sell than they did last fall.

Last month, 5,663 listings hit the market across the Twin Cities metro, according to a monthly sales report from Minneapolis Area Realtors. While that's a 6.4% decrease compared with last year, there were also far fewer sales. The overall result is a slowing market churn.

In September, there were enough listings to last 2.3 months (a slight increase compared with last month and last year) and houses sold on average in 34 days (two days slower than a year ago).

"Many qualified buyers are finding success purchasing a home now and plan to refinance when the interest rates are lower," Jerry Moscowitz, president of the Minneapolis Area Realtors, said in a statement.

Those modest gains in favor of buyers come at a time when sellers have held most of the power. Even in the midst of the pandemic, sellers have called the shots as a flood of buyers hit the streets. As mortgage rates — and home prices — rose, listings dwindled, eroding the buying power of house hunters.

Pending sales, an indication of future closings, were down 7.3% compared to last year in part because there were fewer buyers. Additionally, there were fewer sellers, stifling sales in every price range.

Closings — an indication of what was happening in the market two to three months ago —fell even more steeply, declining 17.1% compared with last year.

The median price of those closings in the Twin Cities area was $370,305, a 2.2% increase over the same period last year.

The decline in closings was largely driven by a decline in affordability fueled by higher mortgage rates.

Though mortgage rates are now near historic averages, they've ticked up in recent weeks. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.57% as of October 12, according to a weekly survey by Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30 year averaged 6.92%.

"For the fifth consecutive week, mortgage rates rose as ongoing market and geopolitical uncertainty continues to increase," Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist, said in a statement. "The good news is that the economy and incomes continue to grow at a solid pace, but the housing market remains fraught with significant affordability constraints. As a result, purchase demand remains at a three-decade low."

Unwilling to trade their record low mortgage rate for a higher one, homeowners just won't budge. At the end of last month, there were 8,704 houses for sale, nearly 900 fewer than last year at this time.

"Many homeowners not experiencing a major life or job change aren't quite as motivated to make a move," Moscowitz said.