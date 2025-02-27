The History Center of Freeborn County got a potentially explosive surprise Wednesday when staff discovered not one, but three live grenades among its collection dating back to the 1960s.
Historical society in southern Minnesota removes live grenades from collection
The St. Paul police bomb squad Wednesday helped remove three grenades from the History Center of Freeborn County in Albert Lea.
Executive Director Stephanie Kimble said a curator was cataloguing a box from the Albert Lea-based center’s collection when she came across a grenade Wednesday morning.
Staff didn’t know whether the grenade was live so they decided to call police, according to Kimble. Albert Lea officers consulted with the St. Paul bomb squad, who traveled there that afternoon to remove the grenade. During that time, staff checked their archives and also found two other grenades that hadn’t been deactivated, all donated sometime during the 1960s.
Staff closed the history center after discovering the grenades and moved to other parts of the building while officers stood by.
“It was a little exciting,” Kimble said, chuckling.
Finding grenades or other live munitions among museum collections is not exactly rare — the Connecticut State Library was evacuated last week after archivists discovered two live World War I-era grenades. And a museum in Covington, Ky., briefly shut down earlier this year when staff discovered an inactive Japanese grenade from World War II.
In Freeborn County, history center staff even found a case of kerosene a few years back among its collection.
Historical societies and local museums didn’t have the same standards in accepting donations back then compared to today, according to Kimble.
“Most of them were run by volunteers, so there really wasn’t that best practice in place,” she said. “As those things change, quite often items that have already been collected sometimes get forgotten.”
The History Center of Freeborn County embarked on a massive audit of its collection starting in 2019 as staff looked to change up some of the museum’s exhibits, one of which had been in place for about 40 years.
It’s a drawn-out process, however. The center has catalogued about 30,000 items thus far; Kimble estimates another 30,000 to 40,000 items still need rechecking.
The project has been worthwhile as staff find new ways to put together exhibits that can be switched out every year or two, though they’ve discovered a new rule to follow.
“Now we’re going to be looking for anything that might explode, apparently,” Kimble said. “Just make sure you deactivate your grenades before you bring them to the museum.”
Red Wing students plan walkout after district cancels Black History Month assembly with Keith Ellison
Students are planning to walk out Friday morning to commemorate Black History Month, after the district cancelled a visit from Attorney General Keith Ellison.