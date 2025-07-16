Historic Rochester Dairy Queen, one of the oldest in Minnesota, reopens this week

ROCHESTER – The Dairy Queen north of downtown Rochester first opened in 1947. Almost 80 years later, the historic DQ is set to reopen later this week after more than a year off.
Former state GOP Rep. Nels Pierson’s family bought the iconic ice cream shop off of Broadway Avenue N. earlier this year. Pierson’s son Mardoche Pierson will manage the restaurant.
The DQ is expected to open with cone-only service as soon as Wednesday to help the new staff ease into operations. If all goes well, the restaurant will transition to its full tasty menu by the end of the week.
“We want to make sure our staff is able to handle things at a nice, even pace,” Nels Pierson said.
The DQ was run by the Spratte family for more than 70 years before it decided to sell the business last spring. It was first opened by LeRoy Spratte’s grandfather on June 20, 1947. That same year, another Dairy Queen opened in Roseville, kicking off a debate over which is the oldest in the state.
The 600-square-foot Dairy Queen only served cold treats for years, making it a go-to spot when things got hot in the summer.
The neighborhood around it has grown in recent years, including the massive Bryk on Broadway apartment complex just a few blocks south. Other housing developments are expected over the next few years as Mayo Clinic’s $5 billion downtown expansion progresses.
Word has spread around town about the DQ’s reopening, prompting customers to already stop by the location. Pierson said he expects people will enjoy again having a DQ open near downtown.