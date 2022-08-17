Introduction: Even as the Twins have spent most of this season either in first place or contending for an AL Central title, the vibe has been negative. So let's spend some time after a 9-0 win over the Royals to highlight three players who have stood out for the Twins so far this season (and did so again on Tuesday).

7:00: Star Tribune Lynx writer Kent Youngblood joins host Michael Rand for a look back on a disappointing season. At 14-22, the Lynx missed the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Big changes are on the way with legendary center Sylvia Fowles retiring. How long will it take the Lynx to return to prominence?

23:00: The Lynx used to be the default pick for Minnesota team most likely to win a championship in the next five years, but that's no longer the case. Now? The Wild and Wolves are at the top of that conversation.

28:00: Sounds like Aaron Rodgers doesn't love his young wide receivers.

