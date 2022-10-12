Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The soccer season has become the soccer postseason. Take a look at a few numbers the regular season generated, including the final rankings of the season by the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association.

3: Game-winning goals scored by junior forward Isaac Zelaya Velasquez in Willmar's final three boys' soccer games. He scored the lone goal in two 1-0 victories and scored twice in a 3-0 triumph. The Cardinals are ranked No. 4 in Class 2A.

9: Goals scored by Red Wing girls' soccer senior forward Sammi Chandler in a three-game span, all victories. She has 16 goals this season.

16: Victories by undefeated, untied Hill-Murray in boys' soccer. Hill-Murray is ranked first in Class 2A.

22: Assists by Hermantown senior midfielder Kade Kohanski in boys' soccer this season. He has nine goals.

78: Minute of the game when senior midfielder Nathan Kopecky scored, giving Rochester John Marshall a 2-1 victory over Austin on senior night in a Big 9 Conference boys' soccer game.

STATE RANKINGS

BOYS

By the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association

Class 3A

1. Stillwater; 2. Maple Grove; 3. Wayzata; 4. Woodbury; 5. Edina; 6. East Ridge; 7. Minnetonka; 8. Rochester Mayo; 9. Eastview; 10. Armstrong.

Class 2A

1. Hill-Murray; 2. Orono; 3. Columbia Heights; 4. Willmar; 5. Mound Westonka; 6. Bloomington Kennedy; 7. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; 8. St. Cloud Apollo; 9. Worthington; 10. Holy Angels.

Class 1A

1. Holy Family; 2. Southwest Christian; 3. Minnehaha Academy; 4. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 5. St. Paul Academy; 6. Providence Academy; 7. Rochester Lourdes; 8. St. Cloud Cathedral; 9. Breck; 10. Winona Cotter.

GIRLS

Class 3A

1. Wayzata; 2. Rosemount; 3. Stillwater; 4. Minnetonka; 5. Andover; 6. Woodbury; 7. Blaine; 8. Centennial; 9. Chanhassen; 10. (tie) Champlin Park, Mound View and White Bear Lake.

Class 2A

1. Mahtomedi; 2. Holy Angels; 3. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 4. Hill-Murray; 5. Mankato East; 6. Totino-Grace; 7. St. Francis; 8. Alexandria; 9. Byron; 10. Cloquet-Carlton.

Class 1A

1. Minnehaha Academy; 2. Providence Academy; 3. Holy Family; 4. Breck; 5. St. Croix Lutheran; 6. Southwest Christian; 7. Rochester Lourdes; 8. Esko; 9. St. Anthony; 10. Spectrum.