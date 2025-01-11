Claire Sommerfeld, just a ninth-grader, gave No. 2-ranked Minnetonka a 1-0 lead at 5:01 of the second period Friday. The advantage stood in a minor home upset of No. 1 Edina, but there were no losers Friday at Braemar Arena.
Minnetonka makes single goal stand up against Edina in high-level girls hockey serving a mission
The game was scheduled to benefit Sophie’s Squad, a mental health initiative, and it drew a sellout crowd.
Minnetonka (16-2-1) was scheduled to play at Braemar this weekend. It got together with Edina (15-3), and the Lake Conference rivals agreed to make it a Friday game and sell it as a “Pack the Stands” fundraiser for Sophie’s Squad. “The Rivalry” went big thanks to students at both western metro high school communities.
While the game meant little beyond bragging rights, talented players on both teams took seriously their mission to hit back against mental illness through hockey.
Kendall Coyne Schofield joined about a half-dozen of her Minnesota Frost teammates signing autographs on team posters and pucks.
Coyne Schofield said she had no specific reason for supporting Sophie’s Squad other than knowing Gabbie Hughes and her family. Gabbie’s father, Terry Hughes, is Sophie’s Squad board president.
“Their message that it’s OK to not be OK is an important one to put out there,” Coyne Schofield said. “You can’t always tell when something is bothering a person like you can if it’s something physical.”
Like Coyne Schofield, John Harrington had no deeper connection to Sophie’s Squad. He said Edina parents asked him to lend his name and Miracle on Ice fame to the cause.
According to organizer Laura Horton, the goal was to make this “the first-ever full house — 2,000 fans — for girls hockey at Braemar.” Mission accomplished. Edina activities director Troy Stein confirmed Friday as a sellout.
Admission fees were covered by a sponsor, Tradition Mortgage of Edina. There was a gigantic puck throw after the first period— 400 pucks at $10 apiece, and prizes for landing in the various faceoff circles donated.
Minnetonka coach Tracy Cassano acknowledged telling players to “enjoy themselves” and keep a bigger purpose in mind.
“It’s always a close one,” Cassano said. “There is a lot of respect between these two teams' coaching staffs and players.”
