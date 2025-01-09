High Schools

Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune's statewide, class-crossing ranking of boys basketball teams

High school basketball writer Ron Haggstrom’s ranking of the top boys programs in Minnesota.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 9, 2025 at 12:30PM
Wayzata guard Christian Wiggins (2), the top-rated player in the state for the class of 2026, is averaging nearly 20 points per game. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It took a few weeks, but Wayzata has figured out life without Jackson McAndrew, now a starting forward at Creighton and who led the Trojans to a Class 4A state tournament runner-up finish in 2024.

This season, the Trojans are 10-2 and riding a nine-game win streak, pushing them into the top five of the Star Tribune’s statewide boys basketball rankings.

Wayzata junior guards Nolen Anderson, Isaac Olmstead and Christian Wiggins are averaging nearly 20 points per game each. Wiggins is the top-rated player in the state for the class of 2026, according to Prep Hoops.

Undefeated Cretin-Derham Hall continues to sit atop the Top 25 rankings, followed by Hopkins and Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

Records as of Jan. 7. All schools are Class 4A unless otherwise noted.

1. Cretin-Derham Hall (10-0). Previous Ranking: No. 1

2. Hopkins (10-0). Previous Ranking: No. 2

3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A, 7-0). Previous Ranking: No. 3

4. Orono (Class 3A, 6-3). Previous Ranking: No. 4

5. Wayzata (10-2). Previous Ranking: No. 7

6. Mankato East (Class 3A, 8-1). Previous Ranking: No. 9

7. Alexandria (Class 3A, 5-3). Previous Ranking: No. 6

8. DeLaSalle (Class 3A, 9-1). Previous Ranking: No. 10

9. Tartan (9-0). Previous Ranking: No. 13

10. Totino-Grace (Class 3A, 7-4). Previous Ranking: No. 11

11. Albany (Class 2A, 10-0). Previous Ranking: No. 12

12. Caledonia (Class 2A, 10-1). Previous Ranking: No. 16

13. St. Michael-Albertville (9-2). Previous Ranking: 14

14. Sauk Rapids-Rice (8-2). Previous Ranking: No. 5

15. Prior Lake (10-2). Previous Ranking: 15

16. Waseca (Class 2A, 12-0). Previous Ranking: 21

17. Champlin Park (7-2). Previous Ranking: No. 8

18. Anoka (9-2). Previous Ranking: NR

19. Byron (Class 3A, 10-2). Previous Ranking: No. 23

20. Faribault (Class 3A, 7-1). Previous Ranking: NR

21. Stewartville (Class 3A, 8-2). Previous Ranking: No. 22

22. Cherry (Class 1A, 12-0). Previous Ranking: No. 24

23. Shakopee (6-4). Previous Ranking: No. 20

24. Eagan (8-2). Previous Ranking: 17

25. Richfield (Class 3A, 7-4). Previous Ranking: No. 25

