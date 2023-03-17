Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Hopkins pulled away after halftime to defeat Stillwater 79-51 in the Class 4A semifinals of the girls basketball state tournament Thursday at Williams Arena.

The defending champion Royals advance to the state championship game for the sixth time in the past eight years.

Senior Taylor Woodson scored 23 points for Hopkins, and junior guard Liv McGill contributed 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Hopkins' pressure defense forced Stillwater into 18 turnovers.