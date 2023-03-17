Tessa Johnson spent the evening deflating Eden Prairie balloons, enough to lift St. Michael-Albertville to a 55-40 victory over the Eagles on Thursday in the Class 4A semifinals of the girls basketball state tournament at Williams Arena.
The Knights earned another shot at Hopkins with the victory. They lost to Hopkins in the Class 4A championship game in 2022 and twice during Lake Conference play this season.
Johnson, the Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year, lived up to her star billing Thursday, scoring 29 points — many in response to Eden Prairie spurts — and added 10 rebounds.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
McDavid scores NHL-leading 57th goal, Oilers beat Stars 4-1
Connor McDavid scored his NHL-leading 57th goal and added an assist in the Edmonton Oilers' 4-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.
High Schools
Mountain Iron-Buhl's Jordan Zubich feels heat to keep up with brother
Asher Zubich, a quarterback, won the Nine-man football state championship in the fall.
Sports
Pacers rally late, beat Eastern Conference-leading Bucks
Andrew Nembhard scored 24 points and Aaron Nesmith hit six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points as the Indiana Pacers rallied late and beat the Central Division- and Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks 139-123 Thursday night.
Sports
Stamkos scores twice, Lightning beat Devils 4-3 in shootout
Steven Stamkos had two goals and an assist in regulation, and Alex Killorn and Ross Colton each scored in the shootout to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.
Sports
Kreider scores twice in 3rd as Rangers ice Penguins 4-2
Chris Kreider scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and added an empty-netter, and Igor Shesterkin made 30 saves as the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Thursday night.