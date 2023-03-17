Tessa Johnson spent the evening deflating Eden Prairie balloons, enough to lift St. Michael-Albertville to a 55-40 victory over the Eagles on Thursday in the Class 4A semifinals of the girls basketball state tournament at Williams Arena.

The Knights earned another shot at Hopkins with the victory. They lost to Hopkins in the Class 4A championship game in 2022 and twice during Lake Conference play this season.

Johnson, the Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year, lived up to her star billing Thursday, scoring 29 points — many in response to Eden Prairie spurts — and added 10 rebounds.