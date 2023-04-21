Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

With the verbal commitment of Esko safety Koi Perich to Minnesota, P.J. Fleck and his staff have landed half of the top 10 football recruits in the state for the Class of 2024. Others list the Gophers among their options.

Here's a rundown of recruiting situations for Minnesota's top 10:

1. Wyatt Gilmore, Rogers: The 6-4, 240-pound defensive end is uncommitted and making college visits. He has recently made trips to Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska and Minnesota and will attend the Oklahoma spring game this weekend. He also has offers from Power 5 schools Miami, Missouri, Purdue and Iowa State as well as North Dakota, North Dakota State, Central Michigan and Akron.

2. Daniel Freitag, Bloomington Jefferson: The 6-3 wide receiver is also a point guard who is one of the state's top basketball recruits. He recently transferred to Southern California Academy to improve his basketball recruiting profile but is still making football visits. Has recently received football offers from Wisconsin and Minnesota and also has offers from Notre Dame, Nebraska, Virginia, Baylor, Iowa and Iowa State.

3. Koi Perich, Esko: An athletic 6-2 safety, he committed to Minnesota on Wednesday.

4. Emerson Mandell, Irondale: A 6-5, 295-pound interior offensive lineman, he has 13 Division I offers, including one from Minnesota. He has five offers from other Big Ten programs in Illinois, Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State and Purdue. Other offers have come from Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Syracuse and Texas A&M.

5. Mason Carrier, Detroit Lakes: A hard-nosed hitter, the 6-2, 225-pound linebacker has made a verbal commitment to Minnesota.

6. KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman, Coon Rapids: Fast and elusive, with explosive acceleration, the 6-0, 185-pound wide receiver burst onto the scene after a junior season with 51 catches for 870 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has Power 5 offers from Minnesota, Iowa, Iowa State and Kansas as also has offers from Army, Central Michigan and Northern Illinois.

7. Jidi Abasiri, Prior Lake: The Lakers' pipeline to the collegiate ranks continues to flow with this 6-6, 260-pound prospect. He's still green — he's only been playing football since his freshman year — but has loads of potential. Committed to Minnesota.

8. Mo Saine, Eden Prairie: An amalgam of power and agility, the 6-5, 270-pound defensive lineman can man-handle offensive lineman and make plays in the backfield. Committed to Minnesota.

9. Simon Seidl, Hill-Murray: An all-around athlete with exceptional straight-ahead speed and a nose for the ball, the 5-11, 170-pound defensive back is committed to Minnesota.

10. Max Mogelson, Two Rivers: Slightly undersized at 6-3 and 260 pounds for a defensive lineman, he makes up for it with spirit. He's known for punishing hits and the ability to win mano-a-mano battles at the line of scrimmage. Has offers from Colorado State, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, Ohio University, UNLV and Wyoming and will likely get more after spring and summer camps.