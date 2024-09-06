The editor in charge was confident when he said in this space last week that reporters David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen would show their expertise in predicting winners of high school football games.
Eden Prairie-Edina clash pits the high school football prognosticators against each other
David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen have missed on a single prediction this season, but only one can be right about this week’s big Class 6A game.
That editor, nonetheless, is relieved to report this:
Six predictions into the 2024 season, Jim hasn’t missed. David is 5-1.
Worth saying: We don’t ask them to disagree; we let them get to that on their own. Thus, their expertise often leads them to the same conclusion. The difference in the standings now is Holy Angels’ three-point victory last Friday over Minneapolis North, settled by a touchdown with 95 seconds left in the game. Jim saw it coming; David didn’t.
Again this week they mostly agree, but they diverge on a matter of great importance: Eden Prairie at Edina, a rematch of a Class 6A semifinal last season that vaulted Edina into the Prep Bowl. Their editor is intrigued that David picked Edina to win and reminds readers that Edina fans sent cake to the newsroom last season after David picked against Edina and was wrong.
Eden Prairie Eagles (1-0) at Edina Hornets (1-0), 7 p.m.
Jim says: Eden Prairie’s 40-6 season-opening victory over Buffalo was vintage Eagles, their defense stout, giving up just 103 total yards, and their offense brawny, muscling its way to 345 total yards. The Eagles are also looking for a little payback after losing to Edina in the Class 6A semifinals in November. Eden Prairie in a squeaker. The pick: Eden Prairie 20, Edina 18
David says: Edina’s magical playoff run in 2023 started when John Warpinski found his groove. Junior Chase Bjorgaard is wearing the saddle this year. The 210-pounder also plays linebacker. Does that sound like a finesse runner to you? He picked up 183 yards last week on 19 carries (9.6 yards per carry) and two scores. He is a great backfield mate with QB Mason West. That balance could be tough on Eden Prairie. The pick: Edina 24, Eden Prairie 21
Wayzata Trojans (1-0) at Minnetonka Skippers (1-0), 7 p.m.
Jim says: I’ve gone back and forth on this one. Both teams had something to prove to start the season. Wayzata’s active, ball-hawking defense shut down Lakeville South in its opener, but the Trojans will have their hands full with slippery Tonka junior QB Caleb Francois, who ran for three TDs after halftime in a victory over White Bear Lake. Francois is a difference-maker. The pick: Minnetonka 22, Wayzata 17
David says: Let’s not forget the Tonka D, a fine unit that will only get better under the tutelage of defensive coordinator Matt Lombardi. He made a name for himself as Wayzata’s DC long ago before heading to Maple Grove. Linebackers Malachi Boadi-Aboagye and Dylan Hudgens are studs. The pick: Minnetonka 28, Wayzata 14
Brainerd Warriors (1-0) at Elk River Elks (1-0), 7 p.m.
Jim says: This one will provide proof positive that teams don’t need high-octane passing attacks to put up big numbers. Brainerd rushed for 308 yards and six TDs in a 42-14 romp over Mahtomedi. And we all know what Elk River — 440 yards, five TDs on the ground Thursday — can do. Brainerd will need to match Elk River score for score to win. The pick: Elk River 43, Brainerd 36
David says: Brainerd running backs Jayden Barnum and Ty Nelson ran over and around Mahtomedi defenders last week to the tune of a combined 231 yards and four touchdowns. That duo won’t be enough against Elk River, however. Last team with the ball wins. The pick: Elk River 44, Brainerd 31
