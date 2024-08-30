On high school football season’s second day, prognosticators already at odds

Jim says: Mankato West football has gotten more press over the past month than at perhaps any other time in program history, and nobody donned a helmet. That was thanks to Coach/Gov. Tim Walz. It’s time, however, to strap on the pads and play. The Scarlets fielded one of the best teams in program history in 2023 but ran into eventual Class 5A champ Chanhassen twice, suffering their only losses of the season. This one won’t go that way. The pick: Mankato West 30, Northfield 14