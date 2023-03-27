Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Cade Osterman, a state champion as Elk River's quarterback and the 2022 Mr. Football, announced Sunday on Twitter his plan to switch his college commitment from Iowa State to the Gophers.

Osterman, whose father, Aaron, caught 111 passes and scored seven touchdowns as a Gophers wide receiver from 1991 through 1994, Friday accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Gophers coach P.J. Fleck.

At 6-1 and 185 pounds, Osterman is expected to play wide receiver for the Gophers.

"This was my dream school growing up," Osterman told Gopher Illustrated. "My dad played on the team in the early 90's and I've grown up following the team and caring a lot about the program."

Osterman quarterbacked Elk River to a 13-0 record and the Class 5A state championship in the fall, rushing for 1,453 yards and 20 touchdowns while running the Elks' power-T offense.

He was named Minnesota Mr. Football by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association in December.