Luke Logue entered the 2023 boys swimming and diving state meet as the two-time defending champion in the 100 backstroke.

Luke Logue of Eden Prairie

Logue, a senior, took home a third title in that event, and he added first-place finishes in three others.

His performance propelled Eden Prairie to an upset of Edina for the Class 2A state championship and made him the Star Tribune Metro Boys Swimmer of the Year.

Besides that 100 backstroke three-peat, Logue also won the 200 individual medley and swam legs on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

"He was the first person to swim for us in the meet, and he was the last person," Eagles coach Kelly Boston said. "He swam the first leg of the first relay and the last leg of the last relay. That just kind of defined what he did for the team."

Logue, who has committed to Notre Dame, became the sixth swimmer since 1924 to win the 100 backstroke three consecutive years. That is his preferred event.

"I'm joining great company in terms of being able to win three years. I think it is a really cool accomplishment," Logue said.

The 200 medley is not an event Logue likes to swim; he does it out of necessity. In his first two tries at the state meet he finished in the top five. He broke through this year, despite an illness that troubled him on meet day.

Logue teamed with Brian Shi, Drew Ploof and Matthew Lillejord to win the 200 medley relay and with Eric Howard, Lillejord and Charlie Folks to win the 400 freestyle relay.

"I love swimming individuals because you're in complete control and you're the only one accountable," Logue said. "But in relays you can have a much bigger impact worth double points. If you can put out a really great split you can change the course of an entire meet. I really enjoy the relays for the group effort part of it and also the ability to have a really impactful swim."