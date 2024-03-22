



Semifinals

FRIDAY

At Williams Arena

Class 1A

[5] Nevis (24-7) vs. [1] Cherry (29-2), noon

[3] Fertile-Beltrami (26-6) vs. [2] West Central Area (28-3), 2 p.m.

Class 2A

[1] Breck (29-1) vs. [5] Minnehaha Academy (15-14), 6 p.m.

[2] Albany (29-2) vs. [3] Lake City (25-5), 8 p.m.

. . .

TV and tickets

Ch. 45 will televise the semifinals and championship games. All consolation games are available for a fee on NSPN. Tickets to the event range from $11 to $22 and are available at mshsl.org/tickets.

. . .

Championship games

SATURDAY

At Williams Arena

Class 1A: 11 a.m.

Class 3A: [2] Mankato East (28-2) vs. [1] Totino-Grace (26-5), 1 p.m.

Class 2A: 5 p.m.

Class 4A: [3] Minnetonka (24-6)vs. [1] Wayzata (29-1), 8 p.m.

. . .

Tournament brackets

Class 4A | Class 3A | Class 2A | Class 1A

. . .

. . .

