Eden Prairie has hired Alexander "Zander" Culver to coach its boys basketball team, whose 2022-23 season wound up in turmoil over a coach's use of a racial slur.

Culver has coached the Roseville boys basketball team for four years. He played college basketball for Winona State. He also has been an assistant coach for Wayzata.

Culver replaces David Flom, who resigned after his use of the racial slur, read aloud during a teaching session to players on social media use, led to protests at games and a school board meeting. Flom was suspended and reinstated during the season. He had coached at Eden Prairie for 17 years.

