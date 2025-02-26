Here’s what’s in the House Republican budget and what comes next

But achieving unity between the two chambers could be an issue. Republican leaders in the House and the Senate are divided over how best to advance Trump’s agenda. House Republicans want to pass what the president has called “one big, beautiful bill,” including huge tax cuts and investments in immigration enforcement as well as spending reductions. Senate GOP leaders want to move quickly to pass legislation increasing funding for the military and border security efforts, then follow up with another expansive bill that would make the 2017 tax cuts permanent.