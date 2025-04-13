Opinion: Here’s how the DOGE-related cuts reach down into our lives

Minnesota is a mining state, a state with a metropolis in constant need of construction work, and it is also a home of high-end technical companies and health researchers. For those of us whose lines of work are in the latter two, we may feel some financial instability ahead. The University of Minnesota, where I earned my Ph.D. (and which brought me to Minnesota in the first place), is losing grants and talent. Companies like 3M, which manufacture critical lifesaving equipment based on government research and investment, is facing a more uncertain marketplace. But it is the workers who build our roads, extract valuable materials, care for us when we are sick and grow our food who are facing life-altering consequences. It is unclear how this administration’s attempted turn toward a more inward-facing economy will address these challenges.