Ramsey and Hennepin counties will require their combined 13,000 employees to either provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or submit to regular testing.

Both county boards approved the mandates Tuesday, days after Gov. Tim Walz announced a similar policy for the roughly 50,000 people working for the state as the delta variant drives an uptick in cases.

"Only a month ago, daily COVID cases in Hennepin County were in single digits," said Dr. Susan Palchick, the county's director of public health, at Tuesday's board meeting. "The daily numbers are now over 200 a day."

Hennepin County will require that employees either show proof of vaccination by Oct. 1 or "comply with regular mandatory COVID-19 testing and any other alternative infection control measures the county deems necessary." Ramsey County employees will get 30 days' notice before the policy takes effect.

While Ramsey County has authorized up to $1 million for its employee vaccination, testing and incentive program, Hennepin County officials didn't specify how much they plan to spend. Unvaccinated Hennepin County staff will have options for completing required testing, but details are still being worked out, said county spokeswoman Carolyn Marinan.

Unions representing Hennepin County employees are in discussions with the county regarding the new policy.

Staff members who choose not to be vaccinated won't be penalized, but they will be "required to comply with the testing requirements in the policy and other alternative infection control measures deemed necessary by the county for workplace safety," Marinan said in an e-mail.

Employees may be eligible for vaccine incentives offered to the community, but there isn't a separate program for employees. Hennepin County has authorized $1 million in federal funding for incentives, including $650,000 on Tuesday.

Such details as how and where testing will be managed and consequences for violating the policy in Ramsey County remain undefined. According to the board action, county leaders will begin negotiating with its collective bargaining units with the goal of creating a policy that is "consistent, fair, affordable and transparent."

"I don't want to presuppose the final outcome other than to say there is an expectation and requirement of weekly testing," said Ramsey County Manager Ryan O'Connor when commissioners questioned him about specific details.

He said costs, logistics and feedback would be considered.

"We want to hear from employees and balance those needs," he said.

In the spring of 2020, Ramsey County employees were provided 80 hours of paid leave for COVID-related absences, including time off for testing, vaccinations, illness or quarantine.

"This leave provision and other established practices and protocols would be utilized for ongoing testing. Federal funding will be used to cover those expenses when available," Ramsey County spokesman John Siqveland said in an e-mail.

Commissioner Rafael Ortega said he's heard from many constituents about the policy and it's mostly been "pretty positive."

"No policy is going to be perfect," he said, "but it's in the right direction and accepted by the public."

