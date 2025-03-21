Hennepin County attorney investigates credentials of influential forensic expert

Lanterman is well respected in Minnesota legal circles. He served six years on the Lawyers Professional Responsibility Board before his term ended in 2024. He is an adjunct law professor at the University of St. Thomas and served on the U.S. Secret Service Electronic Crimes Taskforce and is certified with the Department of Homeland Security. He has been quoted numerous times in the Minnesota Star Tribune as a computer forensics expert and was hired by the St. Paul Pioneer Press to search the Star Tribune’s computers in a lawsuit over confidential advertising information in 2007.