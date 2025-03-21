Hennepin County attorney investigates credentials of influential forensic expert

The chief technology officer of a nationally respected computer forensics company in Minnesota is under investigation by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for allegations he has lied about his education and employment history.
Mark Lanterman, who owns Computer Forensic Services in Minneapolis, has contributed to hundreds of criminal and civil investigations in state and federal court over the last three decades — including expert witness testimony, affidavits and declarations.
The disclosure that the Attorney’s Office was investigating Lanterman was filed by Managing Attorney Michael Radmer as part of Brady/Giglio review, a term for how prosecutors must disclose to the defense any information about a case that would benefit the person charged with a crime or any question about the credibility of a potential witness.
Allegations that he lied about his biographical history first surfaced from Wisconsin attorney and forensic investigator Sean Harrington, who has an updating document about Lanterman’s career and education on his website.
In a video statement, Lanterman said, “I am deeply disappointed that the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office issued a notice regarding my employment and education history without first contacting me.
“This letter marks the first occasion I have been informed about any concerns related to my employment history and the notice itself lacks any specific details or explanation.”
In a filing to U.S. Magistrate Judge Cathy Waldor in New Jersey this month regarding allegations about his background, Lanterman said Harrington has essentially been conducting a smear campaign against him by sending these allegations to “news outlets, prosecutors, law enforcement, Courts and court staff, professional associations, and others across the country.”
Lanterman also wrote in that filing that he has feared for his and his family’s safety because of Harrington’s “obsession with me.”