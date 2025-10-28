Uptown businesses relieved Hennepin Avenue is reopening after ‘devastating’ construction

Cars, trucks, buses, bicyclists, scooter riders and pedestrians will return to Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis’ Uptown area on Friday, and business owners are ecstatic to have them back.
They’ve been gone for much of the past two years as Minneapolis spent more than $30 million to give the heavily traveled thoroughfare its first major upgrade in more than 65 years.
Businesses have struggled and some even closed as parking disappeared and cones, barrels and mounds of dirt made it tricky for customers to reach their front doors.
“We will have traffic going in both directions,” said Judy Longbottom, who runs the UPS store on W. 28th Street and Hennepin Avenue. “This will be beneficial to the area. It will be impactful to have the corridor back open.”
The corridor connecting downtown to Uptown is one of the busiest streets in Minneapolis, carrying between 22,000 and 25,000 vehicles a day before the highly contentious construction project began. More than 6,600 transit riders and 220 to 280 bicyclists a day also used the street, according to city data from 2022.
Mayor Jacob Frey and other leaders and dignitaries will hold a ribbon cutting Friday to declare the dramatically remade street between Douglas Avenue and Lake Street open, though some mop-up work will continue for the next month, said project manager Adam Hayow.
Since the project began in the spring of 2024, “quite a few” businesses on or near Hennepin have closed, said Andrea Corbin with the nonprofit Uptown Association.
“It’s been pretty devastating,” Corbin said. “It’s a big deal to have the street open. We’re optimistic and looking forward to putting things together and activating the area again.”