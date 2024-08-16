Uptown is down for now. These business owners are holding out hope.

“The downside of that, always, is large corporations have no investment in Minneapolis,” says Minneapolis City Council Vice President Aisha Chughtai, who represents a portion of Uptown. “This is not their home. This is not their community, and when things get hard, their bottom line makes them leave. It’s the people who are local ... that care about the community that can weather the toughest of storms, and I think that’s true for what we’re seeing in Uptown right now in who has chosen to stay.”