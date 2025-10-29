Keith Ellison, 38 other attorneys general ask Congress to ban intoxicating hemp products

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has joined a bipartisan coalition of 39 state and territory attorneys general calling on Congress to outlaw intoxicating hemp products at the federal level.
If enacted, the move could have major implications for Minnesota’s booming hemp-derived THC edible and beverage industry.
Ellison is one of four lead sponsors of a letter publicized Friday asking congressional leaders “to act decisively to clarify the Farm Bill’s definition of hemp to ensure intoxicating THC products are taken off the market.”
The letter specifically targets “synthetic” cannabinoids such as Delta-8 and Delta-10 THC, THC-O and THC-P, in addition to Delta-9 THC, the active ingredient in marijuana that produces a high.
Minnesota was a pioneer in creating a legal hemp-derived THC market before legalizing recreational marijuana. THC products have been legal and regulated in the state since the Legislature authorized the sale and possession of lower-potency THC edibles and beverages for adults 21 and older in 2022. Minnesota law already bans products containing several synthetic cannabinoids.
(Sign up for Nuggets, our free weekly email newsletter about legal cannabis in Minnesota.)
In a statement to the Minnesota Star Tribune, Ellison spokesman Brian Evans clarified the Attorney General’s Office is not seeking to shut down Minnesota’s existing legal and regulated hemp-derived THC market.
“The office’s primary concern was preventing out-of-state operations from evading Minnesota’s regulatory infrastructure, selling products that are dangerous and illegal in Minnesota, or selling products to minors,” the statement read. “The Office is seeking to prevent a wild-west of unregulated internet sales of cannabis across state lines.”