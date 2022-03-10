With office workers beginning to return to downtown Minneapolis, the 20-year-old Hell's Kitchen restaurant is expanding to meet what its owners are hoping is a demand for quick-service comfort food.

Hell's Cafeteria is opening March 28 in the street-level space above Hell's Kitchen that used to belong to Angel Food Bakery (86 S. 9th St., Mpls., hellscafeteriamn.com). When the bakery moved to St. Louis Park last year, Hell's Kitchen's employee-owners decided to tap into nostalgia for the new concept, "because in our hearts, I think we all just want to be little kids again," company president KJ Granberg said in a statement.

It'll function just like an elementary school cafeteria: trays that slide down a line, "apron-clad cafeteria crew," and daily specials. The regular menu includes tater tots, chips and dip, pickled beet salad, smash burgers, dessert bars, breakfast sandwiches and sweet and savory mini doughnuts.

Versions of some of Hell's Kitchen's classics will appear upstairs as well, including the caramel-pecan rolls, Mahnomin porridge and mini lemon ricotta hotcakes. A retail shop will carry some of the brand's take-home items, such as sausage bread and peanut butter. The cafeteria, which offers communal seating, will have coffee, wine, beer and cocktails on tap. Eventually, grab-and-go TV dinners will be available.

Cyn Gerdes launched Hell's Kitchen in 2002 with husband Mitch Omer, who died in 2002. She and her daughter Katy Gerdes started Angel Food Bakery just upstairs in 2012. In 2020, Gerdes turned over restaurant ownership to its employees.

Hell's Cafeteria is her "last hurrah," Gerdes said in a statement.

"During our 20 years downtown, we've seen the ebbs and flows, but this beautiful city has resiliency," she said. "Now that downtown's coming back alive, our employee owners finally can spread their wings and serve up more of what makes Minneapolis sparkle."

Hell's Cafeteria hours will be 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mon-Fri.