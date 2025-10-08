Hegseth’s sprawling hunt for Charlie Kirk critics spans nearly 300 investigations

As of Sept. 30, 128 service members have been investigated following Kirk’s death, and most of those cases are still under review, according to documents reviewed by the Post. Of those, 26 have received administrative reprimands — an adverse mark that can hinder future assignments or promotions. Three have received “nonjudicial punishment,” which can lead to a reduction in rank or other disciplinary action, and three others are in the process of either being kicked out or leaving the military, the documents show.