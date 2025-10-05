‘Dangerous and un-American’: Politicians deride Trump administration over leaked messages on deploying Army to Portland

Politicians in Minnesota and Oregon are condemning the Trump administration over leaked text messages, reported by the Minnesota Star Tribune on Friday, showing high-level advisers discussing whether to send a quick-strike Army division — famous for fighting America’s enemies abroad — into Portland to quell protests.
Some of the elected officials also criticized the administration for talking about sensitive government matters on the encrypted chat app Signal, while one of the advisers was in a crowded, public place where others could clearly see his conversations.
“These leaked messages make it blatantly clear that the decision to send troops to Portland is based on political optics, not safety,” said U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore. “Portland does not want or need any troops, let alone the elite 82nd Airborne unit. And it’s absurd — and dangerous — that this incompetent administration is still discussing supposed national security plans on Signal.”
Portland has become ground zero over President Donald Trump’s efforts to send troops into major metropolitan areas. Trump has publicly said the troops were needed to protect the city and ICE facilities from groups he recently designated “domestic terrorists.”
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth deployed 200 National Guard troops to Portland on Sept. 28. The state of Oregon and the city of Portland have sued to stop the deployment. Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield said the administration is trying to “normalize the use of military force” in cities.
“Portland isn’t a war zone. It’s a city full of people biking to work, paddleboarding on the Willamette and brewing kombucha,” Rayfield, a Democrat, said in a statement.
On Saturday, a judge temporarily blocked the administration from deploying troops in Portland.
Minnesota U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, a Democrat, said Trump’s use of the military as a “political weapon is dangerous and un-American.”