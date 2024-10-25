Duluth

Head-on crash of pickup trucks on Iron Range kills both drivers

One of the motorists went onto the shoulder, overcorrected and hit a pickup heading the other way, officials said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 25, 2024 at 6:18PM

A head-on crash of pickup trucks on the Iron Range in northern Minnesota killed both drivers, officials said.

The collision occurred about 8:50 a.m. Thursday just west of Britt in the 9100 block of Biss Road, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said.

Frank Bertram Ratliff, 76, Angora, Minn., was driving east on Biss and appeared to have drifted onto the shoulder to the right, overcorrected and struck a westbound pickup being driven by Steven Craig Shoden, 69, of Virginia, Minn., the Sheriff’s Office said.

Emergency responders declared both men dead at the scene.

