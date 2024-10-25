A head-on crash of pickup trucks on the Iron Range in northern Minnesota killed both drivers, officials said.
Head-on crash of pickup trucks on Iron Range kills both drivers
One of the motorists went onto the shoulder, overcorrected and hit a pickup heading the other way, officials said.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 25, 2024 at 6:18PM
The collision occurred about 8:50 a.m. Thursday just west of Britt in the 9100 block of Biss Road, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said.
Frank Bertram Ratliff, 76, Angora, Minn., was driving east on Biss and appeared to have drifted onto the shoulder to the right, overcorrected and struck a westbound pickup being driven by Steven Craig Shoden, 69, of Virginia, Minn., the Sheriff’s Office said.
Emergency responders declared both men dead at the scene.
