HCMC unions say workers on oversight board were handpicked by management

Union leaders at HCMC say they are increasingly frustrated that the new labor seats added to the hospital’s oversight board do not truly represent workers at the state’s largest safety-net hospital.
A union nurse appointed in November to one of two labor seats on the Hennepin Healthcare System board was promoted to a management role just weeks later.
“Hospital leadership should not be taking seats away from frontline labor union workers,” Jeremy Olson-Ehlert, a registered nurse and union leader, said in a statement. “These seats were established to ensure true labor representation and filling them with leadership undermines their purpose.”
Hospital leaders defended the newly appointed board member’s elevation to a management role. In a statement, hospital officials said Tykia Hess’ appointment to the board played no role in her promotion.
“We are thrilled to support her continued growth as a leader and celebrate the impact she will make in this new role and on our board,” the hospital’s statement said.
Two union members were included in the slate of new board members for 2025, at the urging of the Hennepin County Board. Commissioners wanted workers on the oversight board after union members repeatedly raised concerns about HCMC’s leadership and a lack of transparency around its decision making.
But the new worker representatives were criticized from the start, with union members questioning why hospital management chose the candidates rather than allowing employees to pick who represents them.
Hospital officials counter that all candidates were given the same consideration and they believe the selection process aligns with county leaders’ desire to have workers represented on the oversight board.
Now, union leaders are calling on HCMC leadership to change hospital bylaws to guarantee labor unions can select their representation on the oversight board. “If they are truly serious about honoring the voices of frontline workers, this is the path forward,” Olson-Ehlert said.
The latest disagreement is part of an ongoing clash between workers at HCMC and hospital leadership, including CEO Jennifer DeCubellis. Nurses, EMTs and other union members began speaking out last year about changes to their health insurance, safety in the workplace and ongoing recruitment and retention challenges.
“Unfortunately, the current executive leadership at HHS, and specifically the CEO, have not prioritized the voices of frontline employees,” the Hennepin County Association of Paramedics and EMTs said in a statement, noting the importance of the hospital to the region. “We should expect that the board of that institution represents frontline workers and the communities we serve.”
Workers went as far as calling on the county board to take back control of HCMC, which commissioners did not support. The county created Hennepin Healthcare System in 2006 to run the hospital and other clinics.
County leaders spent most of 2024 probing the hospital’s budget and how it affected workers. In November, the County Board unanimously approved the hospital’s spending plan and new board member recommendations for the coming year.
